/Man survives ‘murder bid’, wife kills him with toilet cleaner injection: Police

A 35-year-old man in Telangana's Nizamabad district, who survived a fall from a building, was allegedly murdered by his wife after she injected toilet cleaner and an anaesthesia drug into him while he was undergoing treatment, police said on Monday (July 6). Three people, including the victim's wife and her alleged lover, have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, Prasanth, who worked in a Gulf country, died under suspicious circumstances on June 30. His mother filed a complaint on July 1, stating that she was unaware of his recent return to India and expressing suspicion over the role of his wife, Sandhya, 32.

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Police alleged that Sandhya was in a relationship with a man identified as Anil, 35, and that the two conspired to kill Prasanth, whom they believed stood in the way of their relationship. They allegedly enlisted the help of another man, Venkata Sai, to carry out the initial attack.

Investigators said that on June 29, Sai allegedly made Prasanth consume alcohol before taking him to the terrace of a building and pushing him off after receiving instructions from Sandhya over the phone. Despite sustaining serious injuries in the fall, Prasanth survived and was admitted for medical treatment.