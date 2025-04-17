Not too long ago a Bengaluru man claimed he owned a rare wolfdog, which he bought for a whopping $5.7 million. And now, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found that the news that was published globally and garnered the dog lover S. Satish a lot of attention is not in his possession. The authorities exposed that the information provided was fabricated and is looked at as a violation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Advertisment

The wolfdog called Cadabomb Okami, which is said to be a cross between a wolf and a Caucasian Shepherd, was not found in his residence during the search conducted. ED further found that Satish neither had the rare breed nor did he have any paperwork to support his claims. Another twist in the story was that that dog was owned by somebody else. It now seems like a thought-through and planned stunt orchestrated for publicity.

Also read: 'She humanises us': US Senator brings bulldog to senate hearing, sets up mic for her- WATCH

Earlier last month, Satish had shared a video of the wolfdog on social media; he wrote, "Over 1 lakh people flocked to see our showstopper, the majestic Cadaboms wolfdog."

Advertisment

Talking of the dog, he shared, it has a wholesome appetite and has a diet which includes 3 kg of raw meat in a day. He mentioned that he is very cautious of how the canine is fed and so avoids packaged food which has traces of steroids, which he says reduces the life span.

Speaking to news outlet Sun, Satish said, "He is an extremely rare breed of dog and looks exactly like a wolf. This breed has not been sold in the world before. The dog was bred in the US and is extraordinary. I spent 50 million INR on buying this pup because I am fond of dogs and like to own unique dogs and introduce them to India."