/'Make Sonam Wangchuk Education Minister': Kejriwal visits Jantar Mantar, warns BJP of '2014-like fate'

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (July 16) met climate activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar and extended support to his indefinite hunger strike over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The former Delhi chief minister visited Wangchuk as his hunger strike entered its 19th day. According to PTI, doctors warned that his condition had reached a critical stage and said the next phase "can be alarming".

Addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, Kejriwal recalled the 2011 India Against Corruption movement and cautioned the BJP-led central government that it could face the same political outcome that the Congress experienced in the 2014 general election.

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"Listen to the youth, the movement, and Sonam Wangchuk; otherwise, three years later, you (Central Government) will meet a 2014-like fate," Kejriwal said while addressing the gathering.

Kejriwal also backed the demands raised by the Cockroach Janata Party protesters and called for a change in the Union Cabinet by replacing Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with Sonam Wangchuk.

"I also extend a proposal: Dharmendra Pradhan should resign, and the Prime Minister should make Sonam Wangchuk the Education Minister of the country," he stated. "I suggest to the PM: remove Dharmendra Pradhan and make Sonam Wangchuk the Union Education Minister."

Delhi High Court orders daily health monitoring

Kejriwal's remarks came amid continuing protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in national competitive examinations and wider concerns over education policy.

“Exam papers are being leaked constantly, day after day. There are irregularities in the papers and flaws in the evaluation process... When the NEET paper leaked, 20 students committed suicide, yet the government took no measures to assure anyone that leaks wouldn't recur. Further leaks followed the NEET incident, and the CBSE evaluation system was compromised, yet no action was taken against the company involved,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to clinically monitor Wangchuk's health every day during his ongoing hunger strike.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia observed that "the life of every citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same."

The court also directed that any medical intervention required, based on the opinion of government doctors, be provided without delay. The directions came while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation filed over concerns about Wangchuk's deteriorating health during his prolonged fast.

Meanwhile, several political parties, including the opposition Congress, urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike, citing health concerns.