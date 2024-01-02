Makar Sankranti 2024: Check date, time, significance of kite flying and the different names of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti 2024: Makar Sankranti is a Hindu festival known by various names across India, like Uttarayan in Gujarat, Khichdi in East Uttar Pradesh, Magh Bihu in Assam and Pongal in South India. According to Vedic astrology, Makar Sankranti marks the Sun's transition from Sagittarius to Capricorn. In India, people celebrate the celestial event with great enthusiasm.

When is Makar Sankranti in 2024? (Date)

This year, people will celebrate Makar Sankranti on 15 January 2024, and the auspicious time will start at 02:54 am IST.

What is the significance of Makar Sankranti?

In India, Makar Sankranti signifies the end of the winter season, marking the arrival of longer days and the start of a new agricultural cycle.

Why do we fly kites on Makar Sankranti?

According to ancient beliefs, flying kites on Makar Sankranti exposes people to the Sun rays, which helps prevent or reduce skin infections and illnesses associated with the winter season. Exposure to sun rays has several health benefits as it is a source of Vitamin D. According to some beliefs, people fly kites on Makar Sankranti to express their gratitude to the Gods. People across India, especially in Gujarat, enjoy the festival celebration by flying kites.

Why do we eat sesame seeds on Makar Sankranti?

The Hindu festival of Makar Sankranti is incomplete without its round til (sesame) and gur (jaggery) delicacies or til gur laddus. Sesame seeds hold special significance during Makar Sankranti. It is either eaten or given away as daan. According to Hindu mythology, sesame seeds came from the sweat of Lord Vishnu. Another legend says that the Hindu god of death, Yama, has blessed sesame seeds. It also has Ayurvedic properties. They help in controlling blood pressure, reducing stress and improving bone density. Moreover, they help in maintaining reproductive health.

How do people in India celebrate Makar Sankranti?

Festival traditions of Makar Sankranti differ from state to state. People bathe in water from holy rivers like Ganges, Yamuna, and Godavari, and pray to the Sun God, Surya, by chanting Gayatri Mantra or Surya Mantra.

Different Names Of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti's name varies across various states in India.

Here's the list:

Uttar Pradesh: Khichdi

Gujarat: Uttarayan

Odisha: Makara Chaula

Bihar: Til Sakraat or Dahi Chura

Kerala: Makaravilakku

Karnataka: Suggi

West Bengal: Poush Sankranti

Maharashtra: Haldi Kumkum

Goa: Maghi Sankrant

Himachal Pradesh: Magha Saaji

Assam: Magh Bihu

Tamil Nadu: Pongal