/Major security success in Shopian: Joint forces bust terror hideout, recover arms and ammunition

Security forces have achieved a major success in Jammu and Kashmir by busting a terror hideout during a joint operation in South Kashmir's Shopian district. The operation was jointly carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles (44 RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).



According to security officials, the operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout.

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The recoveries included one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one pistol, one grenade and six rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Following the recovery, security forces have launched a detailed investigation to determine the origin of the weapons and ammunition and establish their intended use. Officials are also examining whether the hideout was linked to any active terror network and are gathering further intelligence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Security forces have also apprehended more than a dozen Over Ground Workers (OGWs) from various districts in south Kashmir over the past two weeks. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.