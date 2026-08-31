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Major security success in Shopian: Joint forces bust terror hideout, recover arms and ammunition

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 14:41 IST | Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 14:41 IST
Major security success in Shopian: Joint forces bust terror hideout, recover arms and ammunition

Joint forces bust terror hideout, recover arms and ammunition Photograph: (WION)

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Joint security forces busted a terror hideout in South Kashmir's Shopian district, recovering arms and ammunition, while launching an investigation and apprehending over a dozen Over Ground Workers.

Security forces have achieved a major success in Jammu and Kashmir by busting a terror hideout during a joint operation in South Kashmir's Shopian district. The operation was jointly carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44 Rashtriya Rifles (44 RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).


According to security officials, the operation led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from the hideout.

Also read: Joint security operations foil suspected terror network plans in South Kashmir; eight apprehended, arms recovered

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The recoveries included one AK-47 rifle, two AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, one pistol, one grenade and six rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Following the recovery, security forces have launched a detailed investigation to determine the origin of the weapons and ammunition and establish their intended use. Officials are also examining whether the hideout was linked to any active terror network and are gathering further intelligence as part of the ongoing investigation.

Also read: Pak terror group Jaish's Bahawalpur terror compound, destroyed by India during Operation Sindoor, restored

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Security forces have also apprehended more than a dozen Over Ground Workers (OGWs) from various districts in south Kashmir over the past two weeks. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

Further details are expected as the probe progresses.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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