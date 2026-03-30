/Maharashtra targets 100% PNG coverage in industrial clusters by 2026

Mumbai: In a major push to strengthen industrial infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted fuel supply, theMaharashtra governmenthas launched a special mission-mode drive to fast-track piped natural gas (PNG) connections across industrial clusters in the state. The initiative is aimed at providing swift and universal PNG connectivity,particularly in industrial areas developed by theMaharashtra Industrial Development Corporation. Officials said the goal is to enable industries to access cleaner and more reliable fuel without delays, amid rising concerns over conventional fuel supply disruptions.

Under the drive, authorities have adopted a connection on demand, approach, ensuring that industries seeking PNG connections are catered to on priority. Special camps will be organised to expedite the application process, while pending proposals will be cleared through fast-tracked approvals.

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The state has also directed closer coordination between gas distribution companies, MIDC officials, and district administrations to eliminate bottlenecks.

The move comes at a time when industries have been grappling with uncertainties in LPG supply, partly due to global geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing crisis inWest Asia. Several manufacturing units across Maharashtra have reported disruptions in operations due to inconsistent fuel availability, prompting the government to step in with a long-term solution.

In addition to the mission drive, the state has introduced policy relaxations to accelerate gas infrastructure development. These include 24-hour clearance systems, deemed approvals for pending permissions, and waivers on certain charges and NOCs. Authorities have also permitted round-the-clock pipeline installation work to speed up last-mile connectivity.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the move, noting that PNG offers multiple advantages over traditional fuels. Apart from ensuring a continuous and uninterrupted supply, piped natural gas is often more cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The shift is also expected to help industries reduce their carbon footprint while maintaining operational efficiency.

The government has set a target to significantly expand PNG coverage across industrial zones by June 30, 2026. Officials believe the initiative will not only stabilise production but also enhance Maharashtra’s attractiveness as an investment destination.