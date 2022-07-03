Maharashtra Assembly: Rahul Narwekar elected as the new speaker, Shinde govt to face floor test July 4

The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will be put to a floor test on July 4 during the special two-day session of the Legislative Assembly beginning on Sunday (July 3). The election for Speaker of the House began 11 am. The two probable candidates were Rajan Salvi, Sena MLA and supporter of Uddhav Thackeray, a joint candidate of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress and first-time BJP legislator Rahul Narwekar. Narwekar received a total of 164 votes in favour and 107 against. The BJP member took the charge as the Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly chanting, “Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji", "Jai Sri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram.”

During the count, Samajwadi Party MLAs Abu Amzi and Raees Shaikh remained seated. Not just this, Farukh Anwar from AIMIM, two MLAs from SP and one MLA from AIMIM chose not to participate in the assembly.

BJP’s Rahul Narwekar is the new Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly. Registers a comfortable win.



Tomorrow’s floor test should be a smooth sail too… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 3, 2022 ×

My brother and friend BJP's Rahul Narwekar wins Speaker Election in Maharashtra Assembly with massive mandate



Congratulations to @BJP4Maharashtra @mieknathshinde ji @Dev_Fadnavis ji for this victory



#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/C4qNIPNmK3 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 3, 2022 ×

A day after Thackeray’s resignation as the chief minister of the state, Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met with governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and asserted their right to form the state government. However, during a joint press conference held in Mumbai on Thursday (June 30), who earlier served as the chief minister of the state from 2014-2019, declared that he will leave the administration but later took the oath to serve as the Deputy CM of the state.

The 2019 assembly elections were contested jointly by BJP and shiv Sena, however the disagreements emerged over the position of chief minister.

(With inputs from agencies)