/‘Made in India’: First indigenous Airbus C-295 completes maiden test flight | WATCH

India on Wednesday (Jun 10) conducted its maiden test flight of the country’s first “Made in India” Airbus C295 military transport aircraft from the Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Vadodara. This marks a major milestone for Indian aviation and defence, with the test flight being a crucial step in the aircraft’s post-production testing process.

“The first 'Made in India' Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has conducted its first test flight from the Final Assembly Line in Vadodara, marking a milestone for Indian aviation and defence. This maiden test flight is a crucial step in the aircraft's post-production testing process,” Airbus Defence said in a statement on X.

The aircraft is the first of 40 C-295 transport planes to be built in India under a partnership between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the Indian Air Force. Delivery of these aircrafts is likely to start in September this year.

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“As the first of 40 aircraft to be built in India, the test flight advances the programme’s objective of delivering the first ‘Made in India’ C295 aircraft this year to the Indian Air Force,” Airbus Defence said.

It further added, “A game changer in the Government of India's 'Make in India' vision, the C295 India programme is the first instance of a military aircraft being manufactured in India by the private sector. The programme’s progress reflects the steady and dedicated work of Airbus, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the several Indian MSMEs, which are manufacturing parts for the aircraft across India.”

“We thank the Indian Air Force, Ministry of Defence and Government of India, for their unwavering trust in us,” Airbus Defence said. “We are building the future of Indian aerospace.”

Responding to the achievement, the Indian Air Force congratulated the team behind the successful maiden flight of C-295.

In a post on X, the IAF posted, “The Indian Air Force congratulates the entire team behind the successful maiden flight of the first India-made C-295.”