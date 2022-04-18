Lt Gen Manoj Pande appointed Indian Army chief, first engineer to hold the post

On Monday, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande was named the new Chief of the Indian Army.

He is the first engineer to be appointed to the position.

General MM Naravane will be succeeded by Pande, who was appointed Vice Chief of the Army Staff in February 2022.

According to reports, a decision on the Chief of Defence Staff's appointment is still waiting.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Manoj Pande was commissioned into the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) in December 1982.

During Operation Parakram in the sensitive Pallanwala Sector along the Jammu and Kashmir Line of Control, the General Officer commanded an Engineer Regiment.

He attended the Higher Command (HC) and National Defence College (NDC) courses at the Staff College in Camberley, United Kingdom.



First Army chief from Corps of Engineers

Pande will be the first commander from the Corps of Engineers to be named Army Chief, a position formerly held by officers from the Infantry, Armoured, and Artillery.

Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, who was the Eastern Army Commander and one of the leading proponents of more technology integration along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), will bring both operational and logistical experience to the Army chief's position.