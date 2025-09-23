/Looking to create viral Nano Banana AI images on WhatsApp? Here's how you can do without Gemini App

Love creating pictures, but find other tools hard? Now, with Nano Banana on WhatsApp, making unique, cool images is easy and quick. Just send a photo or prompt, and get amazing results without any extra apps or hassle!
The Gemini Nano Banana AI image creation tool is now available on WhatsApp, so millions of Indian users can make and edit AI images for free - no Gemini app necessary. Developed by Perplexity, the WhatsApp bot introduces the hot AI image model to a messaging platform, making it quicker and easier to create images.
AI pictures have captured the hearts of millions, enabling them to retouch old photographs or insert them in an interesting background, such as soaring in space or in an art style. Gemini Nano Banana is taking ChatGPT for a run for its money in recent weeks, and the new WhatsApp feature just makes it a cakewalk.
The Nano Banana AI trend has swept India, with users creating millions of images in the last few weeks. From reviving vintage snaps to designing imaginative scenarios such as being in space or morphing pictures into artistic forms, the AI tool has been extremely versatile. Gemini Nano Banana has become a popular replacement for ChatGPT for visual content generation over the last few weeks.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to generating images:
Step 1:Add Perplexity AI Bot on WhatsApp: Save +1 (833) 436-3285 as a contact.
Step 2:Open the Bot: Start a chat with the bot in WhatsApp.
Step 3:Upload an Image or Request a New One. You can either edit an existing image or generate a new one.
Step 4: Use Nano Banana Prompts: Clearly mention that the image should be processed using the Gemini Nano Banana AI model.
Step 5:Receive AI-Generated Options: The Perplexity bot will provide multiple image results for you to download or share.
Note:Perplexity defaults to its own AI model unless specifically instructed to use Nano Banana.
Yes, with some limitations:
This is in contrast to the Gemini app, which used to provide up to 100 image generations a day. Google seems to control Nano Banana usage dynamically depending on server traffic and demand.
Meta AI:Another AI image model available within WhatsApp.
ChatGPT Bot:Offers AI responses and image generation within WhatsApp
Perplexity co-founder Aravind Srinivas states Nano Banana is one of the highest-quality AI image models, now fully integrated into WhatsApp for millions of users. With Nano Banana AI on WhatsApp, creating amazing AI images is easier than ever. No additional app downloads are needed, making it perfect for everyday users and social media fans alike.