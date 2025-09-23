/Looking to create viral Nano Banana AI images on WhatsApp? Here's how you can do without Gemini App

Gemini’s Nano Banana image tool now works on WhatsApp, letting millions create images for free

The Gemini Nano Banana AI image creation tool is now available on WhatsApp, so millions of Indian users can make and edit AI images for free - no Gemini app necessary. Developed by Perplexity, the WhatsApp bot introduces the hot AI image model to a messaging platform, making it quicker and easier to create images.

AI pictures have captured the hearts of millions, enabling them to retouch old photographs or insert them in an interesting background, such as soaring in space or in an art style. Gemini Nano Banana is taking ChatGPT for a run for its money in recent weeks, and the new WhatsApp feature just makes it a cakewalk.

What is Gemini Nano Banana AI?

The Nano Banana AI trend has swept India, with users creating millions of images in the last few weeks. From reviving vintage snaps to designing imaginative scenarios such as being in space or morphing pictures into artistic forms, the AI tool has been extremely versatile. Gemini Nano Banana has become a popular replacement for ChatGPT for visual content generation over the last few weeks.

How to Use Nano Banana AI on WhatsApp

Here’s a step-by-step guide to generating images:

Step 1:Add Perplexity AI Bot on WhatsApp: Save +1 (833) 436-3285 as a contact.

Step 2:Open the Bot: Start a chat with the bot in WhatsApp.

Step 3:Upload an Image or Request a New One. You can either edit an existing image or generate a new one.

Step 4: Use Nano Banana Prompts: Clearly mention that the image should be processed using the Gemini Nano Banana AI model.

Step 5:Receive AI-Generated Options: The Perplexity bot will provide multiple image results for you to download or share.

Note:Perplexity defaults to its own AI model unless specifically instructed to use Nano Banana.

Is Nano Banana on WhatsApp Free?

Yes, with some limitations:

Free Users: 3 high-quality and 10 medium-quality images per day.

Pro Users: Unlimited generations with priority.

This is in contrast to the Gemini app, which used to provide up to 100 image generations a day. Google seems to control Nano Banana usage dynamically depending on server traffic and demand.

Competitors on WhatsApp Users may also try:

Meta AI:Another AI image model available within WhatsApp.

ChatGPT Bot:Offers AI responses and image generation within WhatsApp