/Loan waiver for farmers, big infra boost: What the Maharashtra Budget 2026 promises

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Budget 2026–27 presented by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state Assembly on Friday focused on farmer relief, major infrastructure expansion, housing, and continued welfare schemes, while laying out an ambitious economic vision for the state.

Presenting the budget, Fadnavis said the government’s priority is to strengthen rural livelihoods while accelerating urban development projects across Maharashtra.

One of the biggest announcements was a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh, aimed at providing relief to farmers struggling with debt.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The government also announced incentives of up to Rs 50,000 for farmers who regularly repay their crop loans, in a bid to encourage financial discipline in the agricultural sector.

The budget also reaffirmed the continuation of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a flagship welfare scheme that provides financial assistance to eligible women aged 21 to 65 from low-income families. While the scheme will continue, no increase in the monthly assistance amount was announced this year.

Infrastructure development remained a major focus, particularly in the Mumbai metropolitan region. The government outlined several projects including the Sewri–Worli connector, expected to be completed by September 2026, and the Bandra–Versova Sea Link, which is targeted for completion by 2028. Expansion of the Mumbai Metro network was also highlighted as a key priority to improve urban mobility.

In the housing sector, the state announced plans to redevelop nearly 20 lakh slum homes in Mumbai and build 10 lakh affordable houses across Maharashtra. The government also proposed the development of a 130-acre startup and innovation hub in Wadala, aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and attracting new investments.

Rural infrastructure was another key area of focus, with the government planning to connect 1,000 villages with concrete roads and expand rural road networks across the state.

The budget also outlined a long-term vision for economic growth, with the state government aiming to transform Maharashtra into a $5-trillion economy by 2047.