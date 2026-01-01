Google Preferred
Liquor sales in Telangana soar to INR 13.5 billion during New Year festivities

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jan 01, 2026, 17:38 IST
Story highlights

Liquor sales in Telangana surged during the New Year, with a total of Rs 1,350 crore in sales over six days. This includes 8.3 lakh cases of liquor and 7.8 lakh beer cases

Liquor sales in Telangana witnessed an extraordinary spike during the New Year period, with officials revealing that nearly Rs 1,000 crore worth of alcohol was sold within just three days. This surge in demand was spread across the state, with data showing a total of Rs 1,350 crore in liquor sales over six days. The figures highlight a strong consumer appetite for alcoholic beverages during this festive season, although district-wise or city-wise breakdowns of sales weren’t shared. Additionally, the volume of liquor sold during the three days was substantial, with 8.3 lakh cases of liquor and 7.78 lakh cases of beer purchased by consumers.

Officials said that this uptick in sales is in line with seasonal trends typically observed during the New Year, though no comparisons were made to previous years, nor were specific revenue projections or enforcement details disclosed.

Despite the lack of detailed breakdowns, authorities assured that these numbers reflect the total sales across licensed outlets in the state during the given period. Further insights might be released later, but for now, the data underscores the large-scale consumption of alcohol in Telangana during the New Year festivities.

What is driving the sales?

Officials also said that recently opened licensed liquor outlets offered a wide range of multi-brand products along with various flavours, giving consumers more choices. This expanded selection is believed to be a key factor behind the sharp rise in liquor sales during the New Year period.

They also said that rapidly evolving consumer preferences and a growing inclination toward alcohol consumption among young people have contributed significantly to higher revenues for the state. According to officials, December marked a milestone, as the department surpassed its revenue target for the first time during that month. While liquor sales were initially projected to generate around Rs 4,500 crore, the actual revenue exceeded expectations, touching approximately Rs 5,100 crore, officials added.

