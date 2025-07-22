The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha launched a dedicated web portal for terror victim families on Tuesday (July 22). The government says the step has been taken to provide institutionalised support to victims of terrorism.

The web portal, developed by the Home Department in collaboration with NIC, will serve as a centralised platform to capture and maintain comprehensive district-wise data on terrorism-affected families. The details of any encroachments on the property of the victims or their NOKs are also being captured.

“The initiative will streamline and expedite the process of providing relief, compassionate appointments, and other forms of assistance to those who have suffered from terrorism in the UT,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

''It will ensure that no legitimate case is left unaddressed and timely support is extended to eligible families in terms of financial relief, ex-gratia compensation and compassionate employment while ensuring elimination of any bogus or multiple claims, '' he added.

The Lieutenant Governor is personally monitoring and overseeing the redressal of all cases across the UT of J&K. Toll-free helpline numbers have also been established at the offices of the Divisional Commissioners in both Jammu (0191-2478995) and Kashmir (0194-2487777) divisions, to facilitate the registration of any overlooked or pending claims.

These helplines are being attended through dedicated control rooms as citizen interfaces for receiving grievances or queries related to pending government support to terror-affected families viz., compensation, ex gratia relief and Compassionate appointments.

The helplines have been staffed with trained personnel and will be integrated with the centralised application to ensure that every claim is formally recorded and acted upon. In order to ensure regular oversight, coordination, and follow-up on the grievances and pending claims, Special Monitoring Cells have been constituted in the offices of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.