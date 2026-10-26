/Kerala minister admits police lapses in fatal crash involving judge’s minor son

Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Monday admitted police lapses in the initial handling of a fatal crash in Cheranalloor, involving a judge's 17-year-old son, saying the first action taken by the local police "was not correct," and promised strict action, including against the father of the teenage driver if the investigation warrants it.

"No one is above the law when a life is lost on our roads. In the Cheranalloor case, where a 17-year-old was driving the vehicle involved in a fatal crash, I have directed the DGP to ensure urgent and appropriate action under the law," the minister wrote on X.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday, between 2 and 3 am, on Container Road. A Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, the son of an Additional Sessions Judge, rammed a scooter from behind. The rider, Jayabalakrishnan, 55, who ran a wayside eatery, died on the spot.

The police initially booked the boy for rash driving and causing death by negligence and released him on station bail. After protests outside the police station, police took him back into custody, invoked culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of the BNS, and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board, which granted bail. Protest erupted again.

The judge has been booked as the registered owner of the car. The investigation has been transferred to the District Crime Branch, and the Additional Director General of Police for law and order has been assigned to examine alleged lapses in how the case was handled.

"There will be no room for influence, pressure or preferential treatment, irrespective of who the accused is or what their background may be. The family of the victim should have no reason to fear that justice will be compromised. The law will take its course — without fear or favour," said the Kerala Home Minister.