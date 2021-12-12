Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh report Omicron variant cases

Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh on Sunday reported the first case of Omicron variant.

Reports said Maharastra and Karanataka also recorded Omicron cases today taking the total cases of the new variant to 37.



Kerala's health minister said the person who was infected had arrived from the UK. Health minister Veena George said the person had tested positive for the virus on December 8 in Kochi.

According to health officials, a vaccinated man who arrived from Italy was detected with the Omicron variant in Chandigarh. The man in Chandigarh is currently under quarantine.

Maharashtra has detected the highest number of Omicron cases so far with 18 cases followed by Rajasthan with nine cases.

Karnataka has detected three Omicron cases with capital Delhi reporting two Omicron cases and one each in Chandigarh and Andhra Pradesh.

The variant was first detected in the country in Bengaluru after two people tested positive.

(With inputs from Agencies)