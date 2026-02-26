/Kashmir tourism bounces back: Visitor numbers in 2026 set to shatter records after 2025 setback

Kashmir’s tourism industry has once again demonstrated remarkable resilience, with visitor numbers in 2026 projected to surpass all previous records. This strong recovery follows a challenging period in 2025, marked by security concerns, including the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam. Although the sector experienced a significant setback in the aftermath of the incident, it has steadily regained momentum and is now firmly back on a growth trajectory, reflecting renewed traveller confidence and sustained demand.

Iconic destinations such as Gulmarg and Pahalgam have reported near-full hotel occupancy, fuelled by a strong surge in domestic tourism and reinforced security measures that have helped sustain traveller confidence.

“There is a clear revival in tourism across the Kashmir Valley. Visitor numbers are now almost on par with what we recorded last winter, which shows that the sector is firmly back on track. The figures have remained consistent and are nearly matching last year’s trends. We anticipate an even stronger inflow in the coming months, particularly in March and April, when we expect tourists to arrive in large numbers. With this steady momentum, we are confident that tourism will continue to grow and surpass previous benchmarks,” said Syed Qamar Sajad, Director of Tourism.

Security has been significantly strengthened across all major tourist resorts in the Kashmir Valley to ensure that visitors feel safe and comfortable during their stay. Tourists have expressed their admiration for the region, saying there is no place in the world quite like Kashmir, especially Gulmarg.

“Kashmir is truly breathtaking and unlike any other place. Everyone should visit at least once in their lifetime; it really is paradise on earth. We’re absolutely loving the snow here. It’s incredibly beautiful, and honestly, we don’t want to leave. We feel like staying here forever. We did have some doubts before coming because of the Pahalgam attack, but once we arrived, all our worries disappeared. The security arrangements are excellent, and both the security forces and the locals have been extremely supportive and welcoming,” said Shiv, a tourist.

Hotels in Gulmarg are completely jam-packed, with thousands of visitors flocking to the famous gondola rides to Kongdori and the higher reaches of Apharwat. Many tourists can be seen capturing reels and sharing moments on social media, while others simply soak in the breathtaking views of Gulmarg’s snow-capped mountains and serene landscape.

“This truly feels like paradise. I have never seen views like this in my entire life. We’ve come here from Maharashtra for the first time, and it’s unbelievably beautiful. It’s very cold, of course, but we’re thoroughly enjoying the chill and the snow. Despite the major setback the Kashmir tourism industry has faced, this snowfall and the winter season are proving to be a real game-changer. The stunning winter landscape is sure to boost tourist arrivals across the Kashmir Valley,” said Abira Ahir, a tourist.

Snow has long been one of the main attractions drawing tourists to the Kashmir Valley.

“It’s absolutely wonderful here, it truly feels like paradise. There’s no place in India quite like Kashmir; nothing compares to its beauty. It’s even more breathtaking than what we’ve seen in social media videos. We definitely feel like coming back to Kashmir every year now,” said Akash Ahir, a tourist.