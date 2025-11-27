Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Kashmir shivers as winter bites early

Kashmir shivers as winter bites early

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Nov 27, 2025, 10:16 IST | Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 10:16 IST
Kashmir shivers as winter bites early

Tourists enjoy Shikara ride on a cold foggy morning at Dal lake, in Srinagar, Nov 24. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

Several areas across the Valley dipped well below freezing, with Shopian recording the lowest at minus 6.5 degrees, followed closely by North Kashmir’s Baramulla district and South Kashmir’s Pulwama district at minus 5.8 degrees each. 

The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir tonight recorded the coldest night of the season so far, with the mercury plunging to minus 4.4 degrees in Srinagar city, marking a sharp drop and signalling the onset of the harsh winter ahead.

Several areas across the Valley dipped well below freezing, with Shopian recording the lowest at minus 6.5 degrees, followed closely by North Kashmir’s Baramulla district and South Kashmir’s Pulwama district at minus 5.8 degrees each. The tourist resort of Pahalgam touched minus 5.0 degrees, while Pampore and Srinagar Airport logged minus 5.5 degrees and minus 5.2 degrees respectively.

Also read | When will I get my tax refund? Will it be delayed? CBDT says it willbegiven on...

Add WION as a Preferred Source

High-altitude Zojila Pass, connecting Kashmir with Ladakh, froze at a bone-chilling minus 16 degrees.

Meanwhile, Ladakh continued its deep freeze, with Kargil recording the minimum temperature at minus 9.5 degrees. Leh was at minus 8.6 degrees, and the Nubra Valley was at minus 7.7 degrees.

Authorities have issued advisories for residents to take precautions against cold-wave conditions. With meteorological officials predicting a further dip in night temperatures over the next 48 hours, Kashmir is bracing for an intense start to the 40-day harshest phase of winter, which officially begins on December 21.

Trending Stories

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

Trending Topics