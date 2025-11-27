/Kashmir shivers as winter bites early

Several areas across the Valley dipped well below freezing, with Shopian recording the lowest at minus 6.5 degrees, followed closely by North Kashmir’s Baramulla district and South Kashmir’s Pulwama district at minus 5.8 degrees each.
The summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir tonight recorded the coldest night of the season so far, with the mercury plunging to minus 4.4 degrees in Srinagar city, marking a sharp drop and signalling the onset of the harsh winter ahead.
Several areas across the Valley dipped well below freezing, with Shopian recording the lowest at minus 6.5 degrees, followed closely by North Kashmir’s Baramulla district and South Kashmir’s Pulwama district at minus 5.8 degrees each. The tourist resort of Pahalgam touched minus 5.0 degrees, while Pampore and Srinagar Airport logged minus 5.5 degrees and minus 5.2 degrees respectively.
High-altitude Zojila Pass, connecting Kashmir with Ladakh, froze at a bone-chilling minus 16 degrees.
Meanwhile, Ladakh continued its deep freeze, with Kargil recording the minimum temperature at minus 9.5 degrees. Leh was at minus 8.6 degrees, and the Nubra Valley was at minus 7.7 degrees.
Authorities have issued advisories for residents to take precautions against cold-wave conditions. With meteorological officials predicting a further dip in night temperatures over the next 48 hours, Kashmir is bracing for an intense start to the 40-day harshest phase of winter, which officially begins on December 21.