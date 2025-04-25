When pony rider Syed Adil Hussain left his home on the morning of April 22, nobody in his family could have fathomed that their sole breadwinner would die fighting a terrorist with his bare hands.

Peak tourism season had returned to Jammu and Kashmir, businesses were seeing an upward trend, and locals began receiving more disposable income. But as news broke of a terror attack in Pahalgam, in an otherwise heavily militarised union territory, the country came to a standstill.

While anger poured out from all corners of India at the targeted attack on innocent Hindu tourists, the story of Kashmir's outpouring of love somehow got sidelined. Vitriol and hate after the attack were beginning to return to social media.

But it was met with heartwarming videos of humanity and bravery, in the face of heinous acts against unarmed civilians.

Young men of the union territory heard of the attack on a WhatsApp group. Within minutes, many of them reached the Baisaran Valley, risking their lives to help the tourists.

Videos from ground zero went viral, showing local hawkers carrying injured civilians on their backs, trying to console the frightened and get them to the hospital.

Their first reaction was that humanity comes before religion. Teary-eyed, the Kashmiri men spoke of how their hearts broke at the sight before them. How important tourism is for the valley. How for thousands of families, tourists are the sole reason they have food on their plate and light in their homes.

More such incidents started becoming viral, where tourists bid emotional goodbyes to the brothers and sisters they had found in Jammu and Kashmir.

The valley takes a stand

It seems this time, Jammu & Kashmir made a decision. To take control of the narrative and make sure everyone knows where they stand.

Their voice of unity and brotherhood became louder than the call for ‘othering’ of communities. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, atheists - everyone came out on the streets of Srinagar, and many other parts of the valley; clasping onto posters and candles, marching in unison, urging the nation to stand together.

From Kashmir and its people, the intent came out loud and clear - support the valley and make sure that the terrorists who tried to divide India fail to draw those fault lines.

Protecting ‘Kashmiriyat’

When it comes to communities of J&K, the varied identities are united by one word, its people use most - Kashmiriyat.

It signifies an emotion, a characteristic true to those whose hearts remain the warmest, even in the toughest terrains they inhabit, despite the history they have endured.

It is the word that Syed Adil Hussain died defending, as he saved tourists from gunfire.

In the past few days, Kashmiriyat meant opening homes and arms to the scared and uncertain. The feeling that has long been misunderstood and overshadowed made its presence felt, like a soothing balm to wounds both old and new.

For the rest of India, it is an opportunity to accept the embrace, understand the valley’s historical complexities, and take its position next to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Unabated and unfettered.

