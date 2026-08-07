/Karnataka partners with Anthropic to train 2 lakh people in artificial intelligence, plans dedicated AI University

The Karnataka government approached AI company Anthropic on Thursday (August 8) to jointly develop industry-backed certification programmes to train up to two lakh people in artificial intelligence (AI) ahead of launching its proposed AI University. The proposal was put forward by CM D K Shivakumar during a meeting with an Anthropic delegation led by Michael Sellitto, Head of International Policy, asking the company to assist in designing the curriculum, create teaching materials and build an assessment framework for the certificate courses.



Electronics, IT/BT and Home Minister Priyank Kharge, who arranged the meeting, stated that partnership with Anthropic will allow Karnataka to expand AI education far beyond what the company could accomplish alone. "Anthropic can probably reach 50,000 people by itself. But if it works with industry and the government, we can reach up to two lakh people. Together, we can show disruption at scale," he said.

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The certification programmes are expected to be rolled out through universities such as Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), UVCE, and IIIT Bangalore, with the goal of giving students industry-recognised AI skills.



In addition, the chief minister has highlighted the vision of building a coordinated AI ecosystem centred on the proposed AI University, large-scale skilling initiatives and deep-tech innovation assistance. At the same time, the two sides also discussed Claude certification under the state's NIPUNA skilling initiative, along with the proposed university-led certification programme.



The chief minister also asked Anthropic to offer subsidised subscriptions to its Claude AI platform for engineering students and PhD scholars. Finance Advisor L K Atheeq said the proposal could benefit at least 10,000 students enrolled in engineering colleges affiliated with VTU.