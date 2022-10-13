Karnataka hijab row: Ban continues in schools and colleges until the Supreme Court makes a decision

The Hijab ban debate in Karnataka continues. After a split judgment on Thursday, the Indian Supreme Court was unable to decide whether to uphold the ban on hijab in educational.

The ruling government's minister, BC Nagesh, said that the ban will continue until the court makes a final decision. Wearing headscarves is currently prohibited at state-run educational institutions.

When asked by one of the panel judges, Hemant Gupta, said that he had wanted an appeal against wearing hijab bans to be dismissed, while the other judge, Sudhanshu Dhulia, said "it is a matter of choice." Both added that the chief justice would form a larger bench to consider the case.

The court was also contesting the Karnataka High Court's verdict upholding the state government's directive to educational institutions to assign uniforms to students. One of the petitions in the Supreme Court stated, "the step-motherly behaviour of government authorities has prevented students from practising their faith and resulted in an unwanted law and order situation."

The appeal stated, "had vehemently failed to apply its mind and was unable to understand the gravity of the situation as well as the core aspect of the Essential Religious Practices enshrined under Article 25 of the Constitution of India."

The hijab row in Karnataka began in January this year when a government college forbade six females wearing hijabs from attending class. After this incident, several girls protested outside the entry over being denied entry.

Following this, several male students from numerous colleges in the region showed up wearing saffron scarves. With these many protests and agitations, the state government mandated all students to wear uniforms and banned both hijab and scarves until a permanent decision is made.

(With inputs from agencies)

