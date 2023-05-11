Karnataka Elections 2023: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel hopes BJP will 'learn a lesson' on May 13

On Wednesday (May 10), after the exit polls for Karnataka elections, 2023, indicated a clear and comfortable win for the Indian National Congress (INC) over the current ruling party Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told reporters that he hopes that BJP will learn a lesson May 13, the day when the results for the southern state will be declared. The Congress leader said, "the eyes of the other enitre coutnry are fixed on Karnataka elections and on one side money is being distributed while on the other, there is a love of the people." He added, "I hope that the BJP will learn a lesson on May 13."

The exit polls predictions come as no surprise as the majority of the opinion polls predicted a win for Congress.

News agency ANI cited Baghel saying, "The blessings of lord Bajrnagbali in Karnataka will remain with Congress because the deity punishes those indulged in injustice, oppression and corruption."

Further reacting to the ongoing ED actions, Baghel said that the agency never carried out the investigation without any "predicate offence," but for the first, it is doing it. Alleging them of corruption and psychical assault, he said that the officials are working as agents of the BJP to please their masters and therefore are not following any rules or procedures.

He said, " Now, what is the predictate offence in the (alleged) liquor scam of Rs 2,000 crores and without knowing how they are investigating it."

He also mentioned that the officials have been physically assaulting people and troubling them every night.

Baghel said the agency's prime aim is to defame the state government because BJP cannot fight the opposition directly. Expressing confidence in Congress's victory, the chief minister said that the party will come to power again.

However, contrary to Congress's win, many exit polls also said that BJP is ahead in the polls and may form a government.

Most of the exit polls on May 10 predicted that Janta Dal-(Secular) JD(S) will not even touch the 37 seats it won in 2018 polls but will continue to be a strong regional player for the state.

While India Today-Axis My India exit poll, News24-Today's Chanakya, Time Now ETG-poll, Republic P-MARQ and India TV-CNX predicted Congress hitting a majority with at least 40 per cent in vote share, News Nations-CGS, Asianet Survana News-Jan Ki Baat predicted a win for BJP.

The results for Karnataka Elections 2023 will be announced on May 13.

(with inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE