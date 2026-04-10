/Justice Yashwant Varma resigns following massive cash scandal. All you need to know

Justice Yashwant Varma, the former Delhi High Court justice who was transferred to Allahabad High Court after a massive pile of cash was found at his residence last year, has resigned. The former Delhi High Court judge tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Friday (Apr 10, 2026). In his resignation, the former justice wrote that he did not wish to burden the office with the reasons behind his decision, but expressed "deep anguish" about the decision. His departure comes as he faced an in-house inquiry, with the possibility of parliamentary removal proceedings in connection with the allegations.

Case against Varma: Massive piles of burnt cash found at Justice's residence

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The controversy began on March 14, 2025, when a fire broke out at Justice Varma's official residence in Delhi. Firefighters reportedly discovered a significant stash of cash (estimated in some reports at roughly ₹15 crore) consisting of burnt and partially burnt ₹500 notes in a storeroom.

Following the discovery, CJI Sanjiv Khanna convened an urgent collegium meeting to discuss the discovery, and subsequently, the decision to transfer Varma from the Delhi HC was taken pending investigation. The collegium unanimously decided to move Justice Varma back to his parent High Court in Allahabad. Varma previously served in the Allahabad HC before being appointed to the Delhi HC in October 2021.

Also read | ISRO accomplishes second air drop test of Gaganyaan capsule

Proceedings against Varma

The allegations eventually led to an ongoing in-house inquiry and potential parliamentary removal proceedings. A parliamentary committee examining allegations related to the suspected cash haul involving Justice Yashwant Varma held day-to-day proceedings from March 13 to March 21 as part of an impeachment-related inquiry.

The hearings followed Justice Varma’s written response to the panel, in which he denied that any cash recovered in the reported incident belonged to him and stated that he was not present at the time of the fire that reportedly led to the discovery of the money.

Justice Varma further told the committee that no cash was recovered from his residence, disputing the allegations and reiterating his stand.