/India-US ties: Marco Rubio confirms India visit following 'productive' high-level talks with Vikram Misri

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a "productive" meeting with US State Secretary Marco Rubio. Misri, who is on a three-day visit to Washington, held talks with senior officials across the State Department, Pentagon and Department of Commerce in what both sides described as a productive round of diplomatic engagement.

What did Misri-Rubio discuss?

The most prominent meeting of Misri's Washington visit happened at the White House, where the Indian Foreign Secretary sat down with Secretary of State Marco Rubio. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who was present, said the conversation focused on trade, critical minerals, defence cooperation and the Quad. He also confirmed that Rubio is planning to visit India next month.

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"Welcome to the White House, Vikram Misri! Productive meeting with Marco Rubio that focused on our bilateral relationship, especially trade, critical minerals, defense and the Quad. Secretary Rubio looks forward to visiting India next month!" Sergio Gor posted on X.

Vikram Misri meets Christopher Landau

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau also met with Misri, with both sides reaffirming the broader partnership and exchanging views on the situation in the Persian Gulf alongside other regional priorities.

The Pentagon portion of the visit was equally substantive. Misri met with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby — their second meeting in quick succession after Colby's trip to New Delhi last month for the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting. The Indian Embassy in the US noted on X that the discussion aimed at "sustaining the momentum of India-US defence exchanges."

The Indian Embassy further described the conversation as "another wide-ranging conversation with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby @USWPColby at the Pentagon, covering the ongoing developments in the Indo-Pacific region and West Asia."

Misri meets Mike Duffy

A separate meeting with Under Secretary for Acquisition and Sustainment Mike Duffey focused on industrial cooperation, technology transfers and supply chain integration, all within the framework of the Major Defence Partnership established last year.