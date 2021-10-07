J&K: 7 civilians killed in 10 days, sikh leaders urge people to not go to work until situation normalises

Seven civilians have been killed in Kashmir valley in the last ten days. The Sikh leaders have decided that people of their community should not go to their workplaces till the situation normalises.

Two teachers were shot dead in a government school in Srinagar’s Eidgah area on Thursday.

Supinder Kaur, a resident of Alochi Bagh, Srinagar, and Deepak Chand, resident of Janipura, Jammu were shot from point-blank range. Both of them were severely injured and immediately taken to a nearby hospital. However, they succumbed to their injuries.

DGP Dilbagh Singh, DG JK police said, “The innocent people who work for the society are being killed and targeted. We are sad about the incidents. We are investigating and have managed to get a lot of clues."

"We will soon be able to arrest the guilty," he added.

Earlier, on Tuesday, three civilians were killed in Kashmir Valley. The famous chemist M L Bindroo, the non-local vendor Virender Paswan and taxi driver Mohd Shafi were all shot in different incidents.

These attacks have led to fear among the minority community, including pandits and sikhs.

Sikh Leader Jagmohan Singh Rana said that the community leaders have directed all the government employees of their community to not go to work until the security situation changes.

''A local girl has been killed today in Kashmir. We have been living here for the last 30 years and have been a part and parcel of good and bad. But if this happens with us, we won't tolerate it," the leader said.

He added, "I fear that agencies will misuse this opportunity. However, the main responsibility lies with the majority community. Those responsible should be punished. We have appealed to all the young employees to stop going for work. This will be our way of protesting towards the government so that they punish the culprits.'' said Jagmohan Singh Rana, Sikh Leader.

The investigation is in progress and thr police will continue to work in order to come to a conclusion.

Political leaders have also condemned the incident.

''Jammu and Kashmir has been on the road to progress but some elements from Pakistan do not want peace and they have started targeting the minority communities, BJP leaders, and the policemen," said BJP leader Sofi Yousof.

He added, "They want to repeat the 90's here. There has been no stone-pelting, no civilian killing after the abrogation of article 370. Whoever has done this will be neutralised soon. It is also a security lapse and I have spoken to DG regarding the same.''

Police have launched various search operations across the valley to arrest the militants.