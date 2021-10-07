J&K: Two teachers shot dead by terrorists, two days after three others were gunned down

Two government school teachers, one of them a woman, were shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Eidgah neighbourhood, authorities said, amid an uptick in assaults on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

"At about 11.15 am, terrorists shot dead two school teachers at Sangam Eidgah in Srinagar district," a police official said. He said one of the two slain people was a woman.



Also read | Terrorists target civilians in order to spread fear and undermine communal harmony: J&K DGP



According to the official and a colleague teacher at the school, the fatalities were members of the region's minority Sikh and Hindu populations.



Watch:

The death of the teachers, which attracted widespread condemnation, brought the total number of people murdered in Kashmir valley to seven in the previous five days, including four minorities.

Supinder Kour, a resident of the city's Alochi Bagh neighbourhood, and Deepak Chand, a Jammu native, have been named as the victims.

They were both teachers at Sangam's Government Boys School.

This is the third time in the previous four days that a similar attack has occurred.

Terrorists shot and killed a street vendor in Srinagar earlier on Wednesday.

Terrorists opened fire on the victim, identified as Virender Paswan, near Madina Chowk in Srinagar's Lalbazar neighbourhood.

Terrorists murdered a businessman near Iqbal Park in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The terrorists targeted Makhan Lal Bindroo, the proprietor of Bindroo Medicate.

Bindroo was then taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies)