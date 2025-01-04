Three soldiers died and three others injured after an army truck plunged into a gorge in the Bandipora district of the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (Jan 4). Authorities said the bad weather led to the truck losing its track on the road. The Indian army released a statement saying, "A vehicle of the Indian Army skidded and fell into the gorge due to inclement weather and poor visibility conditions. Injured soldiers were promptly evacuated for medical care with assistance from Kashmiri locals, for which we express gratitude towards the citizens in providing immediate succour."

It further added that three soldiers lost their lives and the "Indian Army extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families". The vehicle was on the way to Bandipora from the Army’s Arin camp.

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Army quickly started the rescue operation after being notified about the accident. Three soldiers were taken to the Bandipora Hospital and others to the nearby Sonawari Hospital.

The medical superintendent of the District Hospital Bandipora said that two soldiers were brought dead to the hospital. The superintendent Masrat Iqbal further added, "Three injured soldiers after initial treatment were referred to higher centres in Srinagar."

A local who resides near the area where the accident took place said, "A bus had met with an accident at the same spot two decades ago in which 50 people were killed. The spot, near Wullar Lake, is full of fog and is blinded by mountains. It receives less sunlight, that too in the afternoon. It’s tough for non-natives to drive here during bad weather,” Hindustan Times reported.

In a similar incident last month, five Indian soldiers died and five others were injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch after an army truck plunged into a gorge.

