/Jammu & Kashmir floods: 30 killed in massive landslide near Vaishno Devi shrine; schools to remain shut today

Published: Aug 27, 2025, 08:45 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 08:45 IST
Army conducts a rescue operation in flood affected areas, in Jammu on Tuesday. Photograph: (@RisingStarCorps X/ANI Photo)

Incessant rain across Jammu and Kashmir has unleashed floods, landslides, and travel chaos, with at least 30 people killed after a massive landslide struck near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra on Tuesday. In view if the "prevailing weather conditions and "in the interest of pubic safety", Ramesh Kumar, the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu's Divisional Disaster Management Authority has ordered that all educational institutions remain closed on Wednesday (Aug 27).

