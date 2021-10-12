Jammu and Kashmir: Seven terrorists killed in five operations in 24 hours

Seven terrorists have been killed in five major operations across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours. Yesterday, five Indian army soldiers including a JCO were killed in a gunfight in the Shahdara area near the boundary of Poonch-Rajouri districts yesterday.

In two operations in South Kashmir's Shopian district, 5 terrorists were killed by security forces in a joint operation. Earlier, Two terrorists were killed in two different operations in Anantnag and Bandipora districts.

"Two unidentified terrorists have been killed. Search operation is going on," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Kashmir.

"Three terrorists of LeT (TRF) were killed another operation in Shopian. Out of the three terrorists who were killed, one has been identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal, who shifted to Shopian after killing a street hawker named Virendra Paswan who was from Bihar. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition have been recovered," he added.

The security forces have intensified search operations across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This comes after the 7 civilians were killed in the Kashmir valley recently.

"Over 500 people have been detained by security forces in connection to the recent civilian killings. Raids and search operations across the valley continue," say sources.

The operation that started yesterday in the Poonch district and later spread to Rajouri district still continues after 24 hours. Five soldiers were killed in the gunfight in the same operation yesterday.

"During the conduct of the operation, terrorists brought down a heavy volume of fire on army troops leading to fatal injuries to one JCO and four soldiers. The gallant JCO and soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty are: Nb Subedar Jaswinder Singh, SM Nk Mandeep Singh, Sep Gajjan Singh, Sep Saraj Singh and Sep Vaisakh H.'' said Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO Defence.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been put on high security alert.