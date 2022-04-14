Jaishankar reacts to Blinken's 'rise in human rights abuses in India' remarks

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (April 13) responded to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's "rise in human rights abuses" in India remarks.

During the joint presser after the 2+2 dialogue of top US and Indian ministers on Monday, Blinken had said the United States is monitoring some recent "concerning developments" in India.

He especially called out the so-called rise in "human rights abuses" and alleged that such incidents are carried out by government, police and prison officials. But he didn't give any evidence to support his claims.

At that time, Jaishankar didn't respond but on Wednesday, during a press brief, he said that India also takes a view on other people's human rights situation, including that of the United States. He added that India constantly raises such matters concerning the Indian community.

Jaishankar said, "Look, people are entitled to have views about us. But we are also equally entitled to have views about their views and about the interests, and the lobbies and the vote banks which drive that. So, whenever there is a discussion, I can tell you that we will not be reticent about speaking out."

"I would tell you that we also take our views on other people's human rights situation, including that of the United States. So, we take up a human rights issues when they arise in this country, especially when they pertain to our community. And in fact, we had a case yesterday...that's really where we stand on that," he added.

Jaishankar's reaction came a day after two Sikh men were attacked in the New York borough of Queens on Tuesday. A few days ago, reports had emerged that another Sikh man was assaulted in the same neighbourhood.

Data states that more than 500,000 Sikhs are estimated to be living in the US as the community makes up the world's fifth-largest religious community.

If we talk about the Indian community as a whole, there is a rise in incidents of hate crimes against the Indian community in the US.

As per NY State Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Punjabi American ever elected to the New York State Office, the incidents have increased by "200% in recent years".

