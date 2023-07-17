Jaishankar meets Myanmar counterpart, discusses India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met his Myanmar counterpart Than Swe on Sunday and discussed initiatives that can be taken in order to enhance the connectivity between the two countries. Their discussions centred around the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway, further underlining the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the border areas.

Jaishankar, who had arrived in Bangkok from Indonesia on Saturday, also met Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai.

He said that the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway had been a "very difficult project" because of the situation in Myanmar and that it was the government's priority to find ways to resume it.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Met H.E. U Than Swe on the sidelines of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) meeting in Bangkok today. Our discussions focused on connectivity initiatives that have a larger regional significance. These will also be discussed at the MGC meeting this afternoon. Stressed the importance of expediting projects that have faced challenges in the recent past, especially the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway. Underlined the importance of ensuring peace and stability in our border areas. These have been seriously disturbed recently and any actions that aggravate the situation should be avoided."

He met the Myanmar Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Mechanism meeting.

MGC is one of the oldest mechanisms of the lower Mekong region and is guided by India's Act East Policy.

He further said that the issues related to human and drug trafficking were also raised in the meeting.

"Flagged concerns about human and drug trafficking. Urged stronger cooperation among relevant parties for the early return of trafficked victims. As an immediate neighbor, India is concerned about the humanitarian situation in Myanmar. Proposed people-centric initiatives aimed to address the pressing challenges. India supports the democratic transition process in Myanmar and highlights the need for return of peace and stability. We will closely coordinate our policy with ASEAN in this regard," he further added. Met H.E. U Than Swe on the sidelines of the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) meeting in Bangkok today.



Our discussions focused on connectivity initiatives that have a larger regional significance. These will also be discussed at the MGC meeting this afternoon. Stressed the…

Approximately 1,300 km long highways are currently in the works and once constructed will enhance trade ties between Myanmar and Thailand.

After the meeting, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Myanmar also released a statement saying that during the meeting with the Indian External Affairs Minister, the Union Minister discussed the Myanmar Government’s efforts to ensure peace, prosperity and democracy in line with the Five-Point Roadmap and latest developments of Myanmar.

"They also cordially exchanged views on matters pertaining to the promotion of longstanding friendly bilateral relations between the two countries and the expansion of mutually beneficially cooperation in the areas, among others, border area development and security, connectivity as well as closer collaboration in the regional and international fora including the Mekong-Ganga Cooperation and the BIMSTEC," the statement read.

After meeting Than Swe, Jaishankar met Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Thailand, Don Pramudwinai.

"Continuing our conversations from Jakarta. Pleased to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai of Thailand today. Look forward to the Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) meeting this afternoon," Jaishankar tweeted.

(With inputs from agencies)

