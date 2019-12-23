Jaishankar meets Iranian President Hassan Rouhani; discusses progress in India-Iran bilateral ties

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. During the meeting, the foreign minister apprised him of the nineteenth session of the India-Iran Joint Commission which was held in Tehran a day before.

"Thank President of Iran, Dr Hassan Rouhani for so graciously receiving me today. Apprised him of the outcomes of the Joint Commission and progress in our bilateral ties," the foreign minister said on Twitter.

The session was chaired by Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif, during which both leaders reviewed and assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas.

"During the Joint Commission Meeting, the two ministers reviewed and positively assessed progress in bilateral cooperation, including connectivity, trade and commerce, cultural and people-to-people contacts," an official statement issued by MEA said.

"They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

Both the foreign ministers also expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in Shahid Beheshti Port and Chabahar and said that "it has a potential to act as a gateway between the Indian subcontinent, Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asia and Europe."

In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth $85 million to develop the Chabahar Port in south-eastern Iran.

The Chabahar Port, which provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan, is located in the Gulf of Oman.

In 2017, India sent its first shipment of wheat to Afghanistan through the strategic Iranian port.

During the two-day visit to Iran, Jaishankar also met Supreme National Security Council's secretary Admiral Ali Shamkhani and held a discussion on regional security and bilateral relations.

Along with that, he held a meeting with Mohammad Eslami, Roads and Urban Development Minister, and to assess progress on connectivity projects.

(With inputs from agencies)