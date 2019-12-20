Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart, provides ''accurate understanding'' of developments in Kashmir

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne in Toronto on Thursday and held discussions on a range of regional and global issues, including cross-border terrorism, while also providing "an accurate understanding" of the developments pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders discussed opportunities for more productive collaborations in different sectors and recognised the significance of people-to-people links to their larger relationship."Did a comprehensive review of our bilateral ties and discussed opportunities for more productive collaborations in different sectors. Exchanged views on a number of global and regional issues. Recognised the significance of people-to-people links to our larger relationship," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Underlined the importance of respecting our national integrity and unity. Discussed the challenge of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. Provided an accurate understanding of Jammu & Kashmir developments," the following tweet read.

Jaishankar, who visited Canada after the successful conclusion of his visit to the US for 2+2 ministerial dialogue, also held talks with Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and International Trade Minister Mary Ng earlier today.