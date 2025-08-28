/J&K weather update: Administration says 10 15 days crucial for valley as light to moderate rain forecast

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed one of the deadliest August months this year. Over hundred people have died and around 50 people are still missing in the Jammu division in various cloudburst, landslide and mudslide incidents. Properties worth millions have been destroyed across various districts in the Union Territory.

All the water bodies including river Jhelum and Tawi river are flowing above the danger mark but since last evening, the rains have stopped leading to receding of water levels. The weather department says that a brief spell of rain/thunder at a few places mainly towards late afternoon and towards late night is expected today. From Aug 30-Sept 1, the MeT has predicted spell of light to moderate rain at some places with possibility of moderate to heavy rain/thundershower at a few districts of Jammu division.

However, the administration has said that the next 10-15 days are crucial as the monsoon still continues. The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Anshul Garg while talking to media said that ''People need to stay alert as we will be issuing advisories continuously for the next two weeks. The next 10-15 days are crucial. Our teams including the Indian Army, JK Police and SDRF are working 24/7.'' said Anshul Garg, Div Com Kashmir.

The MeT department has also said that people need not to panic. The chances of floods in the Valley are very low. The water level in River Jhelum has started to recede. People living closer to the water bodies and rivers have been asked to stay alert.

Due to the continuous rains, there are chances of landslides and mudslides in the higher reaches and people are advised to exercise caution while going into those areas.

However, Traffic is plying on Mughal road/SSG road as per advisory. Commuters are required to follow lane discipline; overtaking will cause congestion. The Jammu-Srinagar NHW remains closed due to damage at several places between Jakheni and Chenani.