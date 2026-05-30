/J&K LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates third edition of Kashmir Literature Festival 2026

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, today inaugurated the third edition of the Kashmir Literature Festival (KLF) 2026, bringing together distinguished voices from literature, diplomacy, academia, governance, and the arts.

Hundreds of students from different districts of the Kashmir Valley attended the two-day festival alongside renowned writers, scholars, former diplomats, artists, and intellectuals from across the country.

Over the years, the Kashmir Literature Festival has evolved into a significant cultural platform that extends beyond literature. While books remain at its core, KLF has become a vibrant confluence of ideas, art, music, heritage, and public discourse, celebrating the rich intellectual and cultural traditions of Jammu and Kashmir.

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"I think it's a great idea to have a literary festival here because Kashmir is known for its beauty, but unfortunately also for its troubles. What many people don't realise is that Kashmir was once a repository of great ideas and great literature. This is an effort to rediscover the Kashmir of Abhinavagupta, Sheikh-ul-Alam, Lal Ded, and contemporary literary figures such as Rehman Rahi, Mehjoor, and Professor Shafi Shauq." said Amitabh Mattoo, Academic.

He said the festival provides a platform to mainstream Kashmiri literature while introducing visiting writers to the region's unique artistic and cultural sensibilities.

"It gives the younger generation exposure and encourages a culture of reading at a time when artificial intelligence and the internet are increasingly replacing books. I hope such festivals inspire local talent to start book clubs, literary circles, and community events that nurture reading and creativity," he added.

This year's edition features book and cover launches, panel discussions, debates, storytelling sessions, poetry recitals, open-mic performances, karaoke evenings, and cultural showcases celebrating Kashmiri cuisine, handicrafts, and artistic traditions.

Organisers stressed that literature represents only one aspect of a broader civilisational culture and that Jammu and Kashmir deserves a global platform capable of showcasing its rich intellectual and artistic heritage in its entirety.

The festival has also attracted senior bureaucrats, diplomats, entrepreneurs, and scholars, further strengthening its reputation as a forum where literature intersects with governance, diplomacy, education, and civic leadership.

Former Indian diplomat Deepak Vohra praised the transformation taking place in the region and the role of cultural initiatives in presenting a more authentic picture of Kashmir.

"What I see in Kashmir today is pride, hope, and confidence. Festivals like these bring people from across India and abroad to experience the reality of Kashmir firsthand. The false narratives and misinformation that once surrounded the region are steadily being challenged by what visitors see for themselves."

"Kashmir is the crown jewel of India and will always remain so. Every time I visit, I witness development, progress, and optimism. The message from Kashmir to the world is that commitment, passion, and love can overcome even the most difficult challenges," he said.

Artist and educator Rouble Nagi also applauded the initiative, describing it as an important platform for cultural exchange and learning.

"I think this is a brilliant step for Kashmir. When people from different parts of the country come together under one roof, share experiences, discuss books, and engage in meaningful conversations, there is so much to learn. It was encouraging to see so many school and college students participating and listening to accomplished speakers. Such festivals connect people from different regions and foster greater understanding and appreciation of one another."

Speaking about the festival's broader mission, organisers said its true success lies in inspiring participation, creativity, and intellectual engagement among ordinary people, especially young minds.