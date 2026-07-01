/J&K CM writes to Punjab over alleged unauthorised levies on livestock vehicles

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken up the concerns of Jammu & Kashmir's wholesale mutton dealers with the Punjab Government, urging immediate intervention to ensure the smooth and unhindered movement of livestock transport vehicles through Punjab. In a formal communication to the Punjab Chief Minister, Abdullah highlighted complaints raised by the All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Union regarding the alleged unauthorised collection of fees from livestock-laden vehicles transiting through Punjab despite carrying valid permits and statutory documents.

The Chief Minister said the transporters have reported that certain contractor groups associated with cattle fairs are stopping vehicles and demanding payments without any apparent legal sanction. According to the representation, such practices are causing avoidable delays, financial losses and hardship to transporters while also adversely affecting animal welfare.

Referring to an examination of the issue by the Jammu & Kashmir Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Abdullah said an internal committee found that transporters were reportedly being compelled to pay substantial amounts per vehicle during transit. The committee also noted that livestock movement is exempt from GST and observed that the continued imposition of such charges is placing an additional burden on the livestock trade, ultimately leading to higher meat prices for consumers in Jammu & Kashmir.

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Emphasising the longstanding ties between Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir, the Chief Minister said such practices, if found to be occurring, are inconsistent with the spirit of mutual cooperation and have caused concern among the trading community.

Abdullah also pointed out that the tendering process for cattle fairs is expected to begin shortly and noted apprehensions among stakeholders that the alleged practices could continue during the forthcoming contract period unless appropriate safeguards are introduced.

Seeking the Punjab Government's intervention, the Chief Minister requested that the matter be examined at the earliest and that necessary measures be taken to ensure the smooth, secure and uninterrupted movement of livestock transport vehicles through Punjab. He also urged that no unauthorised interference or collection of charges be permitted from transporters carrying valid documentation and complying with all statutory requirements.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the issue would receive prompt attention, stressing that an early resolution is essential to safeguard the interests of livestock traders and protect consumers in Jammu & Kashmir from avoidable increases in meat prices.