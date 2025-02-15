Jammu and Kashmir Police have conducted searches across various parts of the north Indian city of Srinagar and seized around 668 books. Police said these books were promoting the ideology of a banned organisation in J & K. Police started legal action and investigation regarding the sale of these books.

''Based on credible intelligence regarding the clandestine sale and distribution of literature promoting the ideology of a banned organisation, Police conducted a search in Srinagar, leading to the seizure of 668 books. Legal action has been initiated under Section 126 of the BNSS [Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita law],'' said the police.

Book seizure leads to political controversy

The issue has now snowballed into a political controversy. Leaders from both National Conference and People's Democratic Party have criticised the move and raids by Jammu and Kashmir Police.





Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said the government is violating the freedom to read and consume information in Jammu and Kashmir.



'Days after a security review meeting in Delhi, vicious raids were conducted throughout bookstores in Srinagar. Under the garb of ‘security’ all sorts of Kafkaesque oppressive measures are being unleashed on Kashmiris. Now even the freedom to read & consume information is being violated. Are we merely sheep or cattle that need to be herded?, '' said Mufti, who is a PDP Leader.



Police are yet to clarify as to which books and literature have been seized, but sources told WION that those were related to the ideology of Maulana Maududi. Maulana Abul A'la Maududi was a 20th century Islamist scholar-ideologue who was active in British India and post-Partition Pakistan.

National Conference's Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah said the interference in the religious affairs of the Kashmiri Muslims is crossing a red line.



''Interference in the religious affairs of Kashmiri Muslims is crossing a red line—it is blatant state oppression and intolerance. First the Shab-e-Barat prayers at Jama Masjid were barred and the masjid itself was sealed. If that wasn’t enough, there are reports of police seizing literature by Maulana Maududi (RA)," Ruhullah said.



"Will the state now dictate what Kashmiris read, learn, and believe? This is an unacceptable overreach. If such an order exists, it must be revoked immediately. The state must stop harassing Kashmiris and meddling in their religious affairs—because the cost of this reckless exercise will be heavy, '' added the National Conference parliamentarian.

For its part, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said the legal action has been initiated under Section 126 of the Indian Civil Defence Code.