ISRO must think beyond PSLV, GSLV; teams are working on next-gen rockets, says chairman

"The PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket has done more than 50 launches to date and another 30 PSLV launches are in the offing. We are very clear with regards the utility/purpose of the next 30 launches. Beyond that, what??", the Chairman of India's Space Agency, Dr. S. Somanath told his colleagues and leading engineers from across domains in India. The Senior Space scientist and technocrat was pointing out the massive, revolutionary changes in rocket technology and how India must adapt to them.

Delivering the Keynote address at the 'Engineers Conclave-2022', Somanath shared his future perspective for the Indian Space programme and industry. "PSLV has to retire- today, tomorrow or a decade later. PSLV is 1980s-era technology and can't be used for missions in 2030s. It is not correct." he said. He also added that the same applies to the GSLV rocket. However, he mentioned that the GLSV Mk3 rocket is an exception, as it is a relatively new vehicle.

Chairman #ISRO "PSLV is 80s tech, can't be used in 2030s..Must think of retiring old vehicles(as with SLV3, ASLV). PSLV& GSLV are vintage design,not re-usable,can't reduce cost,mfg takes time,uses toxic fuels(Mk3 is exception, is a recent one)@isro working on next-gen rockets" pic.twitter.com/Eg548kBSB6 — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) October 13, 2022 ×

Elaborating on the reasons for "retiring old rockets", Somanath said that their cost could not be reduced further, their design was more than three decades old, it uses multiple propulsion technologies, is powered by toxic and carcinogenic fuels, is built using traditional manufacturing techniques.

"If we look at launch vehicle evolution, technology induction at appropriate time is essential. Otherwise, with the changing times when everybody (in the international launch market) is able to bring down cost of access to space, traditional technology (of ISRO) will not survive. We can say it (PSLV) is a national asset and continue to operate at a high cost, but I won't strongly recommend it" he reasoned.

Also read | Pak PM Sharif says 'want talks with India', but remains silent on terrorism

As a solution to this, Somanath said that the India has to look at building a cost-effective launcher for the future. "We are working on a new-generation launch vehicle of India, which should be better in terms of cost, re-usability, manufacturing process and possible to produce in a faster manner. Currently the teams are working on it" he said without specifying progress and timelines. It is intended that such a next-gen rocket will be powered by highly efficient liquid fuel combinations such as Methane and Liquid Oxygen, Kerosene and Liquid oxygen