ISRO has launched 397 foreign satellites in 10 years earning USD 441 million 

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched 397 foreign satellites over the last decade and has earned a revenue of USD 441 million, it was revealed in Rajya Sabha, the upper chamber of Parliament of India. The information was revealed in an answer to a question. To date, ISRO has launched 397 foreign satellites out of which 397 have been launched in the last 10-year period. This means that 91.89 per cent of the foreign satellites were launched in last decade (January 2014 and November 2023).

For performing commercial missions, ISRO has been using the PSLV, its most flown rocket. The PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) also has the distinction of having launched 104 satellites in one go. This feat was achieved back in 2017.

In October last year and in March this year India used the LVM3 rocket, the largest and most capable in its fleet, to launch commercial missions. It sent a total of 72 satellites in orbit. These were satellites from OneWeb (now Eutelsat OneWeb).

Watch | NASA's Perseverance Rover finds new clues about water on Mars × The SSLV, which is the smallest and newest in ISRO's fleet was also used to launch commercial missions this year. Its maiden flight in August 2022 was indeed unsuccessful, the second lift-off in February 2023 was a success. India now has three rockets capable of performing commercial missions.

The information in the Indian Parliament was given by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office. India has launched satellites for countries like Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, UAE, United Kingdom and USA.

Singh added that NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), the Government of India Company under Department of Space which is the Commercial arm of ISRO, has been successfully marketing Indian capabilities to launch foreign satellites.

Moreover, NSIL is working towards manufacturing the launch rockets with the help of Indian industry, in order to take satellite launch business to next level.

Right now, a consortium of Indian Government-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private firm Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is working on building a PSLV rocket.