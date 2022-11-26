Israel will 'never forget, never forgive': Israeli envoy pays tribute to Mumbai 26/11 attack victims

As India commemorates the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, a number of leaders paid tribute to the hundreds of victims. Naor Gilon, the Israeli ambassador to India, paid a visit to the Chabad home in Mumbai and joined others in remembering the victims of the 26/11 terror attack.

Today, I join the people of India in paying my heartfelt tribute to all victims of the terrible #MumbaiTerrorAttack of 26/11.



Visiting the #Chabad house and hearing all about the tragedy was an emotional moment.



🇮🇱&🇮🇳 stand united in grief but also in fighting terrorism🙏

As he honoured the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks earlier today, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar remarked that terrorism is a menace to mankind. He said that the perpetrators of this act must be brought to justice.

"Terrorism threatens humanity. Today, on 26/11, the world joins India in remembering its victims. Those who planned and oversaw this attack must be brought to justice. We owe this to every victim of terrorism around the world," Jaishankar tweeted.

The US secretary of state, Anthony Blinken also paid homage to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and pledged to provide support 'to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks.'

As we mark 14 years since the horrific attacks of 26/11, we join people in India and around the world in mourning the lives lost. Together with India and other international partners, we will continue to work to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks.

At a UN counter-terrorism meeting in Mumbai in October of this year, Antony Blinken and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar brought up the idea of designating the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack's planners as international terrorists. At the conference held at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, one of the locations of the 2008 terror assault, there were representatives from each of the 15 UNSC members.

A statement by President Droupadi Murmu on Twitter read: “We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” the tweet further read.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh also joined in paying tributes to the victims of the attacks. In a tweet, he said that he “salutes the memory of all those who lost their lives in this incident”. “My heartfelt tributes to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives while fighting this attack. This country has not forgotten the incident of 26/11, nor will it ever forget,” his tweet read.

One of the deadliest terror assaults in Indian history, the Mumbai attacks in 2008 lasted for four days till November 29. These attacks resulted in the deaths of over 150 people, including police officers, civilians, and even foreign nationals. In the attacks, more than 300 individuals suffered injuries. Up to 10 members of the Pakistani Islamist terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) reached Mumbai over the Arabian Sea and wreaked havoc by carrying out coordinated operations in many different sites throughout the Indian financial centre. Along with the Taj Hotel, the attacks also occurred at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman House, and the Oberoi Trident.

