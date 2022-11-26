In Pics | India marked 14 years of 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai

This year, on November 26, India marked the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks which claimed the lives of 166 people and injured over 300 people. Over a decade ago, India’s financial capital was rocked by at least 12 terrorist attacks which included coordinated shooting and bombing by at least 10 terrorists.

Earlier today, while speaking on the occasion of Indian Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the attack. “Today is also the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks. 14 years back, when India was celebrating its Constitution and citizens' rights, enemies of humanity carried out the biggest terror attack on India. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack.”

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also took to Twitter and said, “On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”