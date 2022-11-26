In Pics | India marked 14 years of 26/11 terror attack on Mumbai
This year, on November 26, India marked the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks which claimed the lives of 166 people and injured over 300 people. Over a decade ago, India’s financial capital was rocked by at least 12 terrorist attacks which included coordinated shooting and bombing by at least 10 terrorists.
Earlier today, while speaking on the occasion of Indian Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the attack. “Today is also the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks. 14 years back, when India was celebrating its Constitution and citizens' rights, enemies of humanity carried out the biggest terror attack on India. I pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the attack.”
Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu also took to Twitter and said, “On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the nation remembers with gratitude all those we lost. We share the enduring pain of their loved ones and families. Nation pays homage to the security personnel who fought valiantly and made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”
26/11 Mumbai terror attack
Over the span of four days, 14 years ago terrorists had attacked five prominent locations in Mumbai including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, business and residential complex Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Leopold Cafe, Oberoi-Trident Hotel, and Taj Hotel and Tower.
This included a hospital, a railway station, a Jewish centre, and two luxury hotels which were under attack for more than 60 hours.
(Photograph:)
Over 160 lives claimed
The violence claimed lives of 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 other countries lost their lives in a period of four days.
(Photograph:)
10 armed militants
On this day, 14 years ago, 10 members of the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba reached Mumbai on a hijacked fishing trawler from a Pakistani port in Karachi. The very first incident was recorded around 20:00 IST on November 26, when 10 men came ashore at two locations in Colaba, Mumbai.
Subsequently, at the end of the four-day operation, nine of them were killed while Ajmal Kasab was the only attacker arrested by police alive. In 2012, he was hanged in Pune's Yerwada jail in secret on November 21, after nearly four years and exhausting all legal remedies.
(Photograph:)
Police response
Among the 166 lives lost were 18 police officers and 12 members of the Taj Hotel staff and security that lost their lives in the line of duty. On November 27, a team of 200 commandos from Delhi reached Mumbai and took charge of the hostage situation at the Taj Hotel. Meanwhile, the army and firemen were working on search and rescue.
(Photograph:)
Kobbi Shoshani
Earlier today, Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the attack. "We Never forget", he said on Twitter. Among the several locations attacked by the terrorists was the Nariman House business and residential complex housing the Jewish Chabad Lubavitch outreach centre. (Photo: Twitter/@KobbiShoshani)