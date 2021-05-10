Israel airlifts third consignment of oxygen concentrators, respirators to India

Israel on Sunday night airlifted the third consignment of medical equipment to India including 1,300 oxygen concentrators and 400 respirators.

Israel has sent 60 tonnes of medical supplies, three oxygen generators, 1,710 oxygen concentrators and 420 ventilators to India so far.

The medical had aid arrived in three different consignments on May 4, May 7 and May 9 via Indian Air Force(IAF) aircraft and a commercial flight.

Ambassador of Israel to India, Dr. Ron Malka said, “The state of Israel is happy to stand solidly side by side with India as a true friend and a strategic partner in this hour of need. In the last few days, we have successfully airlifted three different consignments of life-saving medical supplies to India."

"It includes 60 tonnes of advanced medical equipment and several oxygen concentrators. More consignments carrying further medical aid will arrive for the people of India in the coming days. The friendship between both countries is strong and collaboration during the COVID-19 crisis will only make it stronger,” the Israel ambassador added.

A task force was set up to gather support for Israel’s aid to India with several private entities, Israeli companies, NGOs and Israeli citizens coming together to contribute towards this aid.

During the coronavirus outbreak in Israel, India had mobilized to assist the country with the delivery of masks, gloves and raw materials for medications to Israel, and had also helped arrange the repatriation of Israeli citizens.