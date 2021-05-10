COVID-19: India reports 3,66,161 new cases, 3,754 deaths in 24 hours

After seeing more than 4 lakh new cases of the virus for four consecutive days, India saw a slight dip in the numbers.

Within the past 24 hours, 3,66,161 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded across the country, while the death toll also decreased to 3,754. The number of active cases has reached 37,45,237 across the nation.

According to the data of the Union Health Ministry, the number of recoveries stood at 3,53,818. Since the start of pandemic India has recorded 2,26,62,575 cases of the virus out of which 1,86,71,22 have been discharged. The total number of people who have succumbed to the virus are 2,46,116.

The vaccination drive has also crossed the mark of 17 crores as 6,89,652 people were vaccinated in the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccinated people are 17,01,76,603.

(With inputs from agencies)