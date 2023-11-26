'Is it necessary?' PM Modi questions destination weddings abroad, advocates celebrating in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his unease on Sunday regarding the growing trend of "big families" organizing weddings overseas. He encouraged individuals to opt for hosting such celebrations within India to prevent the outflow of the country's funds. During his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, PM Modi stressed the importance of exclusively choosing products made in India when shopping for weddings.

"The wedding season as well has commenced now. Some trade organisations estimate that there could be a business of around ₹ 5 lakh crore during this wedding season. While shopping for weddings, all of you should give importance to products made in India only," he said.

"And yes, since the topic of marriage has come up, one thing has been troubling me off and on for a long time... and if I don't open up my heart's pain to my family members, who else do I do it with? Just ponder... these days a new milieu is being created by some families to go abroad and conduct weddings. Is this at all necessary?" PM Modi said.

A means of providing livelihood

He highlighted that hosting wedding celebrations on Indian soil, among the country's people, would ensure that the nation's finances remain within its borders. He pointed out that such weddings provide an opportunity for the people of the country to contribute various services.

"Even poor people will tell their children about you wedding. Can you expand this mission of 'Vocal for Local'? Why don't we hold such wedding ceremonies in our own country?" Modi said. "It is possible that the kind of system you want may not be there today, but if we organise such events, systems will also develop. This is a topic related to very big families. I hope this pain of mine will definitely reach those big families," the prime minister said.

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also stressed that when the general populace actively participates in nation-building, no force in the world can hinder the progress of that nation. He pointed out that in India today, numerous changes are evidently being spearheaded by the country's 1.4 billion people.

"We have seen a direct example of this during this festive season. Last month in 'Mann Ki Baat' I had laid emphasis on 'Vocal for Local' i.e. buying local products. Within the last few days, business worth more than ₹ 4 lakh crore has been done in the country on Diwali, Bhaiya Dooj and Chhath," he said.

Also watch | PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat on 26/11 anniversary: "People are now making more digital payments" PM Modi remarked that, similar to how the success of 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' serves as inspiration, the achievements of 'Vocal for Local' are paving the way for a 'developed and prosperous India.'

"This campaign of 'Vocal For Local' strengthens the economy of the entire country. The Vocal For Local campaign is a guarantee of employment. This is a guarantee of development; this is the guarantee of balanced development of the country," he said.