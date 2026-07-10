/‘Is idea of moral responsibility alive?’ Congress slams Bhupender Yadav after staff members’ sacking

The Congress on Friday (Jul 10) escalated its attack on the Union Government, demanding the resignation of Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav. The party has called for “political accountability”, saying that ministers should consider stepping down if their close aides are “sacked for corruption”. This comes after four key staff members from Yadav’s office were abruptly dismissed over allegations of corruption.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticised the current administration’s stance on governance, citing the example of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

“Is the idea of moral responsibility alive in Indian politics? Lal Bahadur Shastri set the highest standards when he resigned as Railway Minister exactly 70 years ago following a train accident in Tamil Nadu. His example is often recalled and has always drawn great admiration but has been very rarely followed, if at all,” Ramesh wrote on X.

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“Ministers must feel the urge to take moral responsibility to quit when their closest of close aides are sacked for corruption—and four of them, that too,” he added.

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Ramesh added that if such ministers were aware of what was happening, then they are also culpable. He said, “If they claim ignorance, it is even worse and all the more reason for them to depart. It is time to fulfil their raj-dharma, as the then Prime Minister had famously reminded the then Chief Minister of Gujarat fourteen years back. This raj-dharma encompasses both moral responsibility and political accountability.”

The political row erupted after official orders revealed a sudden purge within the Environment Ministry. The private secretary to the minister was removed on “administrative grounds,” while two additional private secretaries had their appointments terminated or prematurely repatriated to their parent cadres.

Labelling the developments a “gigantic scandal,” the Congress alleged a total collapse of institutional governance under Yadav's leadership. Taking a final swipe at the ministry’s performance, Ramesh remarked that the Paryavaran Mantralay (Environment Ministry) had effectively degenerated into a Pravachan Mantralay (Ministry of Sermons), doing very little actual work to safeguard the country’s forests and ecological balance.