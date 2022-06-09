India dismisses Iranian foreign ministry readout that Doval assured ‘lesson’ to Prophet offenders: Report

During wide-ranging talks between India and Iran on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reportedly raised the issue of controversial remarks on the Prophet during his meeting with India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in India’s capital New Delhi.

The meeting between Abdollahian, who is on a three-day visit to India to enhance bilateral ties, and Doval comes in the backdrop of widespread anger in several West Asian countries over the controversial remarks by the members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to an Iranian readout cited by news agency PTI, Abdollahian raised the issue of the "negative atmosphere" triggered by "disrespectful" comments on the Prophet and that the Indian side reiterated the Indian government's respect for the founder of Islam.

Doval, according to the Iranian readout, reaffirmed the Indian government's respect for the founder of Prophet Mohammad, saying offenders will be "dealt with in such a way that others will learn a lesson".

However, the Indian side has dismissed the Iranian side's claims that the Indian NSA made these remarks. Sources said that the Iranian foreign ministry readout misinterprets the meeting on that account.

The Iranian readout also stated that the minister praised the Indian people and the government for their respect for Prophet Muhammad as well as for their religious tolerance and historical coexistence between various faiths.

"Abdollahian hailed the Indian people and government for their respect for the divine faiths, especially the Prophet Mohammad and also for the religious tolerance, historical coexistence and friendship among followers of various religions in the country," the readout said.

Also read | Delhi Police book suspended BJP members among others for hate speech

The Iranian foreign minister said, "Muslims are satisfied with the stance of Indian officials in dealing with the culprits."

Also read | Al-Qaeda threatens terror attacks in Indian states over ‘insult to Prophet'

BJP’s national spokesperson Nupur Sharma was suspended while the party's Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal was expelled over their comments on the Prophet.

Several countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Jordan, Bahrain, Maldives, Malaysia, Oman, Iraq and Libya, slammed the comments with many summoning Indian envoys to express their condemnation.

(With inputs from WION's Sidhant Sibal and agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE