/'Insult to Lok Bhavan': Truncated ‘Vande Mataram’ sung in Kerala assembly, alleges Opposition

A controversy surrounding the national song Vande Mataram rocked the Kerala Assembly on Friday (May 29). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the national song was not sung in full in the Kerala Assembly ahead of the Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address to the House and called it an "insult" to Lok Bhavan.

The official band played only two stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’, disregarding the directive from the Lok Bhavan.

Taking to Facebook, Senior BJP leader and Kazhakkoottam MLA V Muraleedharan wrote, "This is an insult to Lok Bhavan and the Honourable Governor. The national song, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, has also been disrespected."

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Governor takes up matter with Speaker

Governor Arlekar while addressing the media at Lok Bhavan also expressed his displeasure over the incident saying, “Yesterday, we had insisted that whenever the governor is present, as per protocol, ‘Vande Mataram’ has to be sung fully. It was not sung, but only played by the band. Yet they could have played it fully. I have spoken to the assembly speaker. Let us see how things develop”.

Earlier, the full rendition of Vande Mataram at the swearing-in ceremony of UDF Cabinet triggered a political controversy with Left parties (CPI and CPI(M)) calling the complete recital as inappropriate in a secular and pluralistic society.

Notably, Centre has made it mandatory to play the entire six stanza national song for official events.