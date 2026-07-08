/INS Mahendragiri India's unseen warship terror

Imagine a giant warship, almost as long as one and a half football fields, quietly moving through the deep sea. Yet no enemy machine can spot it until it is too late. This is not a scene from a film. This is INS Mahendragiri, the newest and one of the smartest warships of the Indian Navy.

On July 11, 2026, the Indian Navy will proudly welcome INS Mahendragiri at Visakhapatnam, a port city on the eastern coast. This ship is the last one built under a special plan called Project 17A. It belongs to the Nilgiri-class of stealth frigates. A frigate is a medium-sized fighting ship that is fast and can attack enemies in the air, on the water, and even deep underwater. The word "stealth" simply means the ability to hide.

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So how does such a huge ship hide? The answer lies in radar. Radar is a machine that sends out invisible waves to find ships and aircraft that are far away. When these waves hit a normal ship, they bounce back, and the enemy sees it clearly. INS Mahendragiri is built cleverly to fool this radar. Its body has smooth, angled surfaces with very few sticking-out parts. It is coated with special materials that soak up radar waves instead of bouncing them back. The deck is kept almost flat, removing sharp edges and corners that usually reflect these waves.

The most special feature is its "integrated mast." On older ships, the top is crowded with many antennas and poles, which radar catches easily. Here, all the sensors sit inside one clean, closed tower. This tower holds the powerful MF-STAR radar, an advanced system that can watch many targets at once. Because of all these tricks, INS Mahendragiri is far harder to see and follow than older Indian ships.

This hiding power is not just for safety. It is a big fighting advantage. Since enemies cannot easily spot it, the ship can quietly come close to a target or enter dangerous areas and survive better. And when it decides to strike, it hits with tremendous force.

Its weapons are truly frightening for any enemy. It carries eight BrahMos missiles, which are supersonic cruise missiles, meaning they fly faster than the speed of sound to smash enemy ships. For protection from air attacks, it has 32 BARAK missiles that shoot down incoming enemy planes and missiles. It also has a Super Rapid Gun and close-in weapon systems for last-moment defence. To fight submarines hiding underwater, it uses torpedoes (underwater missiles), RBU-6000 rocket launchers, and a modern sonar suite. Sonar works by using sound to detect enemies beneath the sea. The ship can also carry two helicopters, which extend its eyes and reach far beyond the horizon.

The story of how this ship was made is equally proud. It was designed by the Indian Navy's own Warship Design Bureau and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai. It weighs around 6,670 tonnes, is 149 metres long, and can move faster than 28 knots. A knot is the speed unit used at sea; 28 knots is about 52 kilometres per hour, very fast for such a heavy ship. It runs on a combined diesel or gas system, which lets it choose the best engine for cruising slowly or racing quickly.

The best part is that nearly 75% of the ship is made in India. This includes the steel body, the guns, torpedo launchers, electronic warfare systems, and much of the brain that controls all weapons. This "made in India" spirit reduces our dependence on foreign countries. The project also brought modern building methods, where different blocks of the ship are prepared separately and then joined, saving a lot of time.

Why does India need such ships now? The seas around us are becoming busy and tense. China's large navy is sailing far from its shores more often, and Pakistan is also upgrading its fleet. In such times, a warship that stays hidden gives India better choices. It can silently watch, gather secret information, or get ready to strike without being seen first. This changes the enemy's calculations completely.