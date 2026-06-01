/'Injustice has been done...': Karnataka CM-elect DK Shivakumar's reaction after RCB's IPL win

Karnataka CM-elect DK Shivakumar congratulated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for winning its second consecutive Indian Premier League (IPL) title but lashed out at IPL organisers for shifting the venue for the final to Gujarat. He said that this was an injustice to Karnataka, and alleged the move was politically motivated. "The IPL final match should have happened in Bengaluru. Injustice has been done to us. Due to politics, they held it at a different venue. I won't speak much on it," he told reporters. "I congratulate them on behalf of the RCB fans in Karnataka, and the state government," he added.

On May 31, RCB clinched its second IPL trophy as the defending champions defeated the Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win the 2026 edition. Kohli sealed the moment for his team with an overhead six. RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl first in the season’s final. Gujarat Titans were able to register first-inning total of 155 for eight in 20 overs.

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Why was IPL venue changed?

The IPL 2026 final was originally expected to be held at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium because defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru traditionally get hosting rights for the following season's final.However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India shifted the final to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, citing “requirements from the local association and authorities that were beyond BCCI guidelines and protocols.” It must be remembered that 11 people died and dozens more were injured during RCB maiden title celebrations at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2025. According to reports, reasons for change of venue included demands for a larger allocation of tickets from local authorities and officials, which BCCI said exceeded its standard policies, the capacity of the stadium.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, the chief minister-designate and the outgoing chief minister hailed the players, support staff and fans for the triumph.