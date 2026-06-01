/Should Virat Kohli make a comeback to Test Cricket?

Like a king, Virat Kohli did not merely defend the IPL crown. He dominated the final, owned the occasion and finished it in the grandest fashion possible. One clean swing, one towering six, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are champions again.



The image feels almost cinematic, ethereal. Kohli, bat raised, eyes blazing, the crowd roaring in unison. Some players win titles. Kohli creates moments that linger long after the celebrations have ended.



Ask any fan about Kohli's magic, and they'll take you back to Melbourne 2022. With India in a difficult situation against Pakistan, Kohli unleashed a breathtaking counterattack, highlighted by an iconic straight six off Haris Rauf, turning a lost cause into one of cricket's most unforgettable victories.

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This IPL season was another reminder that the fire still burns fiercely. Kohli was not merely surviving on reputation. He was dictating games. He scored heavily, set the tone at the top of the order, and once again became the heartbeat of RCB's campaign. In the final, he produced his fastest IPL fifty and his highest score in a playoff match, delivering when the pressure was at its peak. Kohli, in a blazing opening partnership with Venkatesh Iyer, ripped apart the Gujarat bowlers and powered RCB to the fastest team fifty in mere 3.3 overs. That has always been the Kohli way. When the stakes rise, so does the man.

His recent ODI form tells a similar story. The old rhythm is back. The feet move with certainty, the cover drive flows effortlessly, and the chase master remains cricket's most reliable closer. There is still something inevitable about Kohli in pursuit of a target. Oppositions know it. Fans know it. Perhaps Kohli himself knows it too.

Which is why the question refuses to disappear. Should he reconsider his Test retirement?

Today, Indian cricket is blessed with extraordinary depth. The bench strength is stronger than it has ever been. Young batters are emerging across formats, and opportunities must be created for the future. Yet depth alone does not replace experience. There are talented players waiting in the wings, but then, there is only one Virat Kohli.

Sport has often shown that retirement does not always have to be the final chapter. Michael Jordan returned to win three more NBA titles after stepping away from basketball. George Foreman came back from retirement and became heavyweight champion at 45. Again, in cricket, Imran Khan returned to lead Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup. Great players possess a rare ability to rewrite endings that once appeared complete.

Of course, Test cricket demands far more than mere desire. It requires months of meticulous preparation, unwavering grit, and absolute dedication.

Unlike the frenetic spectacle of a T20 contest, it calls for the fortitude to withstand prolonged periods at the crease, where bowlers are granted both the time and the mandate to scrutinise, identify, and relentlessly exploit every conceivable chink in a batsman's armour. It is a format that tests not only technique and temperament, but also resilience, perseverance, and almost a monk-like commitment to the craft.

Kohli alone knows whether he still possesses that hunger. A comeback cannot be driven by public emotion or nostalgia. Kohli retired from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, bringing an end to an illustrious 14-year journey with 9,230 runs from 123 matches, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties.

Yet there is a compelling argument that Test cricket still needs him. Indian cricket has produced many fine batters, but Kohli brought something different to the longest format. He made Test cricket feel so special in today's era. He played every session as though it carried the weight of a final. He transformed intensity into an art form.

Perhaps this IPL triumph changes nothing. Perhaps it may turn into a glorious final act in a remarkable career. But when a champion continues to perform at the highest level, when he still decides finals and still chases targets with the certainty of old, the conversation becomes unavoidable.