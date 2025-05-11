India and Pakistan reached an agreement on Saturday (May 10) and halted all military actions on land, air, and sea, with effect from the evening. But hours later, Pakistan continued firing at numerous areas of the border states. But India stood on its decision to keep the Indus Waters Treaty suspended. The suspension was announced a day after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir.

History of the Indus Waters Treaty

The Indus Waters Treaty was signed between India and Pakistan in 1960 after nine years of negotiations. The World Bank mediated the treaty and was also a signatory.

The Treaty allocates the Western Rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab) to Pakistan and the Eastern Rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej) to India. At the same time, the Treaty allows each country certain uses of the rivers allocated to the other.

How the treaty works

The Indus Waters Treaty was aimed at cooperation and information exchange between India and Pakistan on the use of the rivers mentioned above.

As a signatory of the treaty, the World Bank's role is limited. The organisation can intervene in times of “differences” and “disputes” only after the request of either or both of the Parties.

What's next for the Treaty?

After the announcement of an agreement on May 10, TOI cited the sources of India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) saying that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended. But no official statement has been released by the Indian government so far.

A timeline of the India-Pak agreement